Revenue Estimates Analysis of Five Star Senior Living Inc.(NASDAQ:FVE): Mimecast Limited(NASDAQ:MIME)

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Five Star Senior Living Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Five Star Senior Living Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 60.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Five Star Senior Living Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 8.98%, Quarterly performance is 1.16%, 6 Months performance is 38.46% and yearly performance percentage is 5.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 40.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.76% and Monthly Volatility of 4.75%.

Mimecast Limited (MIME) will report its next earnings on Nov 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mimecast Limited and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MIME to be 71.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.67%. For the next 5 years, Mimecast Limited is expecting Growth of 6.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mimecast Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 573.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 169.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 42.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mimecast Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.18%, where Monthly Performance is -2.31%, Quarterly performance is -10.51%, 6 Months performance is 7.63% and yearly performance percentage is -4.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.47% and Monthly Volatility of 3.85%.