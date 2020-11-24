Price Target Analysis of TG Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:TGTX): Summit Materials, Inc.(NYSE:SUM)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) will report its next earnings on Nov 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -78%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TG Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.71/share and a High Estimate of $-0.43/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TG Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -110.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -229.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -249.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TG Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.32%, where Monthly Performance is 8.82%, Quarterly performance is 29.11%, 6 Months performance is 46.25% and yearly performance percentage is 280.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 168.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.29% and Monthly Volatility of 5.87%.

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Summit Materials, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. as 506.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Summit Materials, Inc. is 470.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 560.61 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 506.26 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SUM to be -72.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.17%. For the next 5 years, Summit Materials, Inc. is expecting Growth of 29.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Summit Materials, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Summit Materials, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.36%, where Monthly Performance is -6.24%, Quarterly performance is 18.92%, 6 Months performance is 17.33% and yearly performance percentage is -23.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.09% and Monthly Volatility of 5.31%.