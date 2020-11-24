Investors Catching Stocks Fluidigm Corporation(NASDAQ:FLDM): Avinger, Inc.(NASDAQ:AVGR)

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fluidigm Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fluidigm Corporation as 51.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fluidigm Corporation is 49.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 54.98 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 32.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLDM to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, Fluidigm Corporation is expecting Growth of 123.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 41.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fluidigm Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -16.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -32.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -29.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fluidigm Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.74%, where Monthly Performance is -7.08%, Quarterly performance is -26.21%, 6 Months performance is 32.94% and yearly performance percentage is 164.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 79.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.94% and Monthly Volatility of 8.75%.

Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avinger, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Avinger, Inc. as 2.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Avinger, Inc. is 2.31 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.56 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Avinger, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -82.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -279.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avinger, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.21%, where Monthly Performance is -2.03%, Quarterly performance is -38.33%, 6 Months performance is -12.65% and yearly performance percentage is -79.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -74.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.08% and Monthly Volatility of 8.95%.