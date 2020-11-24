Earnings Analysis of Cummins Inc.(NYSE:CMI): Fossil Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:FOSL)

Cummins Inc. (CMI) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 46.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cummins Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.12/share and a High Estimate of $3.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cummins Inc. as 5.14 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cummins Inc. is 4.91 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.29 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.58 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CMI to be 6.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.35%. For the next 5 years, Cummins Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -25.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cummins Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 952.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cummins Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.49%, where Monthly Performance is 3.16%, Quarterly performance is 9.25%, 6 Months performance is 38.02% and yearly performance percentage is 27.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 28.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.71% and Monthly Volatility of 2.89%.

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) will report its next earnings on Nov 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.48/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 86.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fossil Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.73/share and a High Estimate of $-0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fossil Group, Inc. as 333.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fossil Group, Inc. is 333.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 333.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 539.49 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fossil Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -22.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -7.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fossil Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 42.73%, where Monthly Performance is 76.03%, Quarterly performance is 89.9%, 6 Months performance is 257.74% and yearly performance percentage is 59.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 40.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.30% and Monthly Volatility of 10.82%.