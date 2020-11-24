Analysts showing optimistic trends for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:HAIN): TherapeuticsMD, Inc.(NASDAQ:TXMD)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) will report its next earnings on Nov 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. as 522.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is 516 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 528.58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 500.93 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HAIN to be 64.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 48.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 799.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 196.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.07%, where Monthly Performance is 4.92%, Quarterly performance is 7.03%, 6 Months performance is 23.73% and yearly performance percentage is 50.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 42.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.63% and Monthly Volatility of 3.80%.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) will report its next earnings on Nov 09 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. as 22.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is 20.93 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 25 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 15.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TXMD to be 47.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 57.14%. For the next 5 years, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is expecting Growth of 53.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TherapeuticsMD, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -83.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 310.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -79.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.25%, where Monthly Performance is -16.45%, Quarterly performance is -19.11%, 6 Months performance is 4.1% and yearly performance percentage is -52.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.34% and Monthly Volatility of 8.23%.