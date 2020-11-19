Which stock will you Buy? Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS), Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP)

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS), ended its previous trading session at $8.34 showing a gain of 0 or 0 percent with respect to the price of $8.34 when stock market opened. The company traded 1.44 Million shares over the course of the trading day. Giving the average volume of 1.29 Million over the course of 3 consecutive months. Which signifies a pretty good change over the time with its shares outstanding of 683.51 Million.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) is currently trading lower than its price target which is set to $12.34 by the analyst. The stock is -44% Below its 1-Year High which is $14.89. SBS has a difference of 55.66% from its 1 year low which stands at $5.36. The company is currently rated by analyst who are keeping a close eye on the stock as 2. Where 1 means Buy, 2.5 meaning Hold and 5 as Sell.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Performance Snapshot

The stock performed exceptionally bad in the previous week which depicts an decrease of -2.8 percent in the shares price. The company added about 2.84% in its share price over 1-Month. While taking about the performance of the stock over 1-year interval is -29.32 Percent. SBS currently shows -42.7% as its year to date performance.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Price Insight

The stock needs to grow about $4 to reach its price target. In order to seek the stock’s directional movements, 20-Days, 50 Days and 200-Days moving averages are 3.88%, 0.56% and -11.83 percent respectively. The stock trades about 0.33 percent of its Float giving its total shares Outstanding are 683.51 Million. SBS gained about 10.17 percent in 6 months showing its Average True Range of 0.3. The company currently has a RSI and Beta of 53.57 and 0.95.

While talking about Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) valuation ratios, the stock trades with a P/S and P/B of 1.68 and 1.43 which is significantly better and attractive as compared to its peers.

