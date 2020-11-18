Revenue Estimates Analysis of Teekay Tankers Ltd.(NYSE:TNK): SandRidge Energy, Inc.(NYSE:SD)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) will report its next earnings on Nov 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teekay Tankers Ltd. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Teekay Tankers Ltd. as 132.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Teekay Tankers Ltd. is 108.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 162.58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 94.58 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TNK to be 118.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -124.08%. For the next 5 years, Teekay Tankers Ltd. is expecting Growth of -68.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 200.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Teekay Tankers Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 601.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Teekay Tankers Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.12%, where Monthly Performance is -6.5%, Quarterly performance is -29.38%, 6 Months performance is -36.36% and yearly performance percentage is -35.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -56.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.88% and Monthly Volatility of 5.99%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.56/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 136.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SandRidge Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $-0.27/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SandRidge Energy, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 378.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -76.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -112.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -97.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SandRidge Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.62%, where Monthly Performance is 43.71%, Quarterly performance is 29.03%, 6 Months performance is 61.07% and yearly performance percentage is -39.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.19% and Monthly Volatility of 11.05%.