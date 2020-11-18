Revenue Estimates Analysis: Black Hills Corporation(NYSE:BKH): Western Gas Partners, LP(NYSE:WES)

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) will report its next earnings on Nov 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Black Hills Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.08/share and a High Estimate of $1.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Black Hills Corporation as 592.08 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Black Hills Corporation is 570.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 632.84 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 477.7 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Black Hills Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 361.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Black Hills Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.57%, where Monthly Performance is 6.55%, Quarterly performance is 5.07%, 6 Months performance is 10% and yearly performance percentage is -18.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.97% and Monthly Volatility of 2.88%.

Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) will report its next earnings on Nov 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Western Gas Partners, LP and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Western Gas Partners, LP as 635.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Western Gas Partners, LP is 595 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 712.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 723.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WES to be -22.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -38.96%. For the next 5 years, Western Gas Partners, LP is expecting Growth of 84.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -34.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Western Gas Partners, LP, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Western Gas Partners, LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 27.93%, where Monthly Performance is 20.78%, Quarterly performance is 10.55%, 6 Months performance is 44.54% and yearly performance percentage is -45.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.11% and Monthly Volatility of 6.56%.