Investors Catching Stocks: Smith (A.O.) Corporation(NYSE:AOS): AnaptysBio, Inc.(NASDAQ:ANAB)

Smith (A.O.) Corporation (AOS) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Smith (A.O.) Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Smith (A.O.) Corporation as 753.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Smith (A.O.) Corporation is 735 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 784.09 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 750.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AOS to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 68.75%. For the next 5 years, Smith (A.O.) Corporation is expecting Growth of 19.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Smith (A.O.) Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Smith (A.O.) Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.98%, where Monthly Performance is 2.58%, Quarterly performance is 13.99%, 6 Months performance is 32.78% and yearly performance percentage is 14.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.14% and Monthly Volatility of 2.80%.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AnaptysBio, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.88/share and a High Estimate of $2.06/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ANAB to be 358.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -110%. For the next 5 years, AnaptysBio, Inc. is expecting Growth of -6283.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 101.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AnaptysBio, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 339.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -19.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -26.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AnaptysBio, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.46%, where Monthly Performance is 3.74%, Quarterly performance is 50.45%, 6 Months performance is 35.52% and yearly performance percentage is 140.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 63.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.50% and Monthly Volatility of 6.84%.