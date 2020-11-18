Earnings Analysis of Children’s Place, Inc. (The)(NASDAQ:PLCE): Graco Inc.(NYSE:GGG)

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (PLCE) will report its next earnings on Aug 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -29.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Children’s Place, Inc. (The) and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.46/share and a High Estimate of $0.92/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PLCE to be -80.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -107.03%. For the next 5 years, Children’s Place, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 185.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -155.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Children’s Place, Inc. (The), where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -57.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Children’s Place, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.45%, where Monthly Performance is 8.49%, Quarterly performance is 7.24%, 6 Months performance is -4.34% and yearly performance percentage is -62.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -52.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.88% and Monthly Volatility of 7.00%.

Graco Inc. (GGG) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Graco Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.48/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Graco Inc. as 426.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Graco Inc. is 415.37 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 443 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 412.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GGG to be 6.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.42%. For the next 5 years, Graco Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Graco Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 590.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 30.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Graco Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.66%, where Monthly Performance is 2.28%, Quarterly performance is 17.6%, 6 Months performance is 52.07% and yearly performance percentage is 43.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.31% and Monthly Volatility of 2.31%.