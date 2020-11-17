What do Analysts Say about Quotient Technology Inc.(NYSE:QUOT): iRobot Corporation(NASDAQ:IRBT)

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Quotient Technology Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Quotient Technology Inc. as 120.62 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Quotient Technology Inc. is 119.72 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 123.27 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 118.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QUOT to be 33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 36.36%. For the next 5 years, Quotient Technology Inc. is expecting Growth of 71.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -633.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Quotient Technology Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 523.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Quotient Technology Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is -11.74%, Quarterly performance is -18.92%, 6 Months performance is 22.22% and yearly performance percentage is -32.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.48% and Monthly Volatility of 4.79%.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) will report its next earnings on Oct 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.58/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 158%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for iRobot Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for iRobot Corporation as 485.47 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for iRobot Corporation is 482.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 489.88 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 426.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IRBT to be -80%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 57.81%. For the next 5 years, iRobot Corporation is expecting Growth of -35.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on iRobot Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 815.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, iRobot Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.1%, where Monthly Performance is -13.73%, Quarterly performance is 5.83%, 6 Months performance is 11.28% and yearly performance percentage is 70.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 52.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.17% and Monthly Volatility of 5.56%.