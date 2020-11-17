Stock’s Earning Overview for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATRA): Under Armour, Inc.(NYSE:UA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) will report its next earnings on Nov 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.92/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.92/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATRA to be 19.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10%. For the next 5 years, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 783.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -84%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -97%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.07%, where Monthly Performance is 11.47%, Quarterly performance is 22.97%, 6 Months performance is 64.3% and yearly performance percentage is 21.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.68% and Monthly Volatility of 7.30%.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) will report its next earnings on Oct 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 420%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Under Armour, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. as 1.25 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Under Armour, Inc. is 1.25 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.25 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.44 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Under Armour, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 7 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 85.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Under Armour, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.39%, where Monthly Performance is 15.39%, Quarterly performance is 32.71%, 6 Months performance is 85.53% and yearly performance percentage is -17.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.27% and Monthly Volatility of 4.67%.