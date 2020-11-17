Revenue Estimates Analysis of MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.(NASDAQ:MTSL): McDermott International, Inc.(NYSE:MDR)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 183.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.03%, where Monthly Performance is -12.5%, Quarterly performance is -15.6%, 6 Months performance is 35.23% and yearly performance percentage is 3.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.48% and Monthly Volatility of 8.53%.