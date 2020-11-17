Analysts showing optimistic trends for Triple-S Management Corporation(NYSE:GTS): Tidewater Inc.(NYSE:TDW)

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Triple-S Management Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Triple-S Management Corporation as 893.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Triple-S Management Corporation is 893.64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 893.64 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 831.23 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 97.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Triple-S Management Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.62%, where Monthly Performance is 11.28%, Quarterly performance is 20.69%, 6 Months performance is 36.42% and yearly performance percentage is 22.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.49% and Monthly Volatility of 4.16%.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.46/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -112.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tidewater Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.49/share and a High Estimate of $-0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tidewater Inc. as 82.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tidewater Inc. is 80.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 84.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 118.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TDW to be 23.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -140%. For the next 5 years, Tidewater Inc. is expecting Growth of -55.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 54.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tidewater Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 139.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tidewater Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 26.08%, where Monthly Performance is 22.42%, Quarterly performance is -2.57%, 6 Months performance is 83.78% and yearly performance percentage is -45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.56% and Monthly Volatility of 5.89%.