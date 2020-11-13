What are analysts Suggestions on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTPH): Foot Locker, Inc.(NYSE:FL)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 1.75 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 1.75 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.07 Million.

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) will report its next earnings on Nov 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Foot Locker, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $1.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. as 1.89 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Foot Locker, Inc. is 1.7 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.11 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.93 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FL to be -49.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.99%. For the next 5 years, Foot Locker, Inc. is expecting Growth of 111.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -64.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Foot Locker, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Foot Locker, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.9%, where Monthly Performance is -4.3%, Quarterly performance is 27.04%, 6 Months performance is 43.59% and yearly performance percentage is -20.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.17% and Monthly Volatility of 3.69%.