Revenue Estimates Analysis: Repligen Corporation(NASDAQ:RGEN): Ferroglobe PLC(NASDAQ:GSM)

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Repligen Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Repligen Corporation as 94.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Repligen Corporation is 93.11 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 94.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 69.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RGEN to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.38%. For the next 5 years, Repligen Corporation is expecting Growth of 14.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Repligen Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 368.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 251.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 132.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Repligen Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.33%, where Monthly Performance is 21.63%, Quarterly performance is 43.56%, 6 Months performance is 47.05% and yearly performance percentage is 148.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 123.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.59% and Monthly Volatility of 4.23%.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) will report its next earnings on Aug 31 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -45.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ferroglobe PLC and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ferroglobe PLC, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 706.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -16.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -47.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -30.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ferroglobe PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.2%, where Monthly Performance is 5.56%, Quarterly performance is 30.16%, 6 Months performance is -3.62% and yearly performance percentage is 14.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.65% and Monthly Volatility of 9.35%.