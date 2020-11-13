Analysts showing optimistic trends for Cisco Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CSCO): Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust(NYSE:RPT)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) will report its next earnings on Nov 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cisco Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.68/share and a High Estimate of $0.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. as 11.65 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc. is 11.01 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.14 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CSCO to be -15.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.19%. For the next 5 years, Cisco Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cisco Systems, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 25.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cisco Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.87%, where Monthly Performance is -3.06%, Quarterly performance is -9.01%, 6 Months performance is -12.65% and yearly performance percentage is -20.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.88% and Monthly Volatility of 2.18%.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust as 47.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is 44.31 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 50.61 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 58.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RPT to be -8.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.38%. For the next 5 years, Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is expecting Growth of 4.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 504.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of 20.08%, where Monthly Performance is 15.09%, Quarterly performance is -6.01%, 6 Months performance is 19.84% and yearly performance percentage is -58.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -59.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.19% and Monthly Volatility of 5.73%.