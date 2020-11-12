Worth Watching Stocks Baozun Inc.(NASDAQ:BZUN): American Express Company(NYSE:AXP)

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) will report its next earnings on Aug 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Baozun Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Baozun Inc. as 271.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Baozun Inc. is 270.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 272.62 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 214.78 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Baozun Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 62.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Baozun Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.82%, where Monthly Performance is 9.82%, Quarterly performance is -2.33%, 6 Months performance is 45.08% and yearly performance percentage is -11.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.08% and Monthly Volatility of 4.74%.

American Express Company (AXP) will report its next earnings on Oct 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Express Company and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1/share and a High Estimate of $1.64/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Express Company as 9.45 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Express Company is 9.21 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 10 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 11.37 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AXP to be -35.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -24.75%. For the next 5 years, American Express Company is expecting Growth of 96.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -58.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Express Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Express Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.27%, where Monthly Performance is 5.82%, Quarterly performance is 10.66%, 6 Months performance is 32.59% and yearly performance percentage is -8.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.41% and Monthly Volatility of 3.11%.