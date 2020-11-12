What are Analysts opinions on Sleep Number Corporation(NASDAQ:SNBR): Boeing Company (The)(NYSE:BA)

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) will report its next earnings on Oct 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.73/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 68.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sleep Number Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.27/share and a High Estimate of $1.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sleep Number Corporation as 545.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sleep Number Corporation is 536.48 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 558.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 441.17 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNBR to be 62.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.09%. For the next 5 years, Sleep Number Corporation is expecting Growth of 2.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 50.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sleep Number Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 429.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -70.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 130.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sleep Number Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.66%, where Monthly Performance is 9.78%, Quarterly performance is 42.47%, 6 Months performance is 122.01% and yearly performance percentage is 34.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 32.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.99% and Monthly Volatility of 5.85%.

Boeing Company (The) (BA) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 44.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Boeing Company (The) and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.36/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Boeing Company (The) as 16.57 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Boeing Company (The) is 13.51 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 21.59 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.91 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BA to be 51.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 96.47%. For the next 5 years, Boeing Company (The) is expecting Growth of 105.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -165.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boeing Company (The), where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 22.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 121.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 42.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boeing Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 20.13%, where Monthly Performance is 12.34%, Quarterly performance is 4.25%, 6 Months performance is 48.67% and yearly performance percentage is -49.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.23% and Monthly Volatility of 3.68%.