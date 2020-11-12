Stock’s Earning Overview for CMS Energy Corporation(NYSE:CMS): Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:EAGLU)

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CMS Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $0.64/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CMS Energy Corporation as 1.8 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CMS Energy Corporation is 1.64 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.87 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.79 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CMS to be -10.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 30.23%. For the next 5 years, CMS Energy Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CMS Energy Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CMS Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.79%, where Monthly Performance is 3.47%, Quarterly performance is 9.92%, 6 Months performance is 23.25% and yearly performance percentage is 12.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.26% and Monthly Volatility of 1.93%.