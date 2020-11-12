Research Report for Workiva Inc.(NYSE:WK): Brookfield Asset Management Inc(NYSE:BAM)

Workiva Inc. (WK) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 133.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Workiva Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Workiva Inc. as 90.55 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Workiva Inc. is 90.45 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 90.85 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 80.27 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WK to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -33.33%. For the next 5 years, Workiva Inc. is expecting Growth of -643.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 110% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Workiva Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 285.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -80%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -12.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Workiva Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 20.12%, where Monthly Performance is 15.07%, Quarterly performance is 22.88%, 6 Months performance is 70.78% and yearly performance percentage is 65.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.81% and Monthly Volatility of 4.38%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) will report its next earnings on Nov 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.82/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -210.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brookfield Asset Management Inc and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brookfield Asset Management Inc as 15.84 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc is 15.84 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 15.84 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.88 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management Inc, where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 130 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brookfield Asset Management Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.7%, where Monthly Performance is 9.62%, Quarterly performance is 13.35%, 6 Months performance is 23.04% and yearly performance percentage is -0.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.85% and Monthly Volatility of 2.80%.