Recent analysts Ratings for Antares Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATRS): Eastman Kodak Company(NYSE:KODK)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Antares Pharma, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Antares Pharma, Inc. as 40.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Antares Pharma, Inc. is 35.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 44.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 37.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATRS to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 500%. For the next 5 years, Antares Pharma, Inc. is expecting Growth of 319.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 700% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Antares Pharma, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 889.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 88.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Antares Pharma, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.49%, where Monthly Performance is -12.13%, Quarterly performance is -2.17%, 6 Months performance is 14.2% and yearly performance percentage is -24.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.82% and Monthly Volatility of 4.86%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eastman Kodak Company and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 20.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -15.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -377.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -63.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eastman Kodak Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.4%, where Monthly Performance is -31.58%, Quarterly performance is -27.93%, 6 Months performance is 155.98% and yearly performance percentage is 171.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 42.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.03% and Monthly Volatility of 6.44%.