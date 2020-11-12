Price Target Analysis of Carnival Corporation(NYSE:CCL): JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited(NYSE:JKS)

Carnival Corporation (CCL) will report its next earnings on Oct 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-2.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.1/share and a High Estimate of $-1.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Carnival Corporation as 193.04 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Carnival Corporation is 90.59 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 327.79 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.78 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CCL to be -417.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1031.82%. For the next 5 years, Carnival Corporation is expecting Growth of 41.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -269.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Carnival Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 40.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -15.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Carnival Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.51%, where Monthly Performance is 15.54%, Quarterly performance is 6.5%, 6 Months performance is 32.11% and yearly performance percentage is -63.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -68.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.19% and Monthly Volatility of 5.96%.

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) will report its next earnings on Sep 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.59/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 96.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $1.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited as 1.3 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited is 1.26 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.34 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.05 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JKS to be 30.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.08%. For the next 5 years, JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited is expecting Growth of 24.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 20.29%, where Monthly Performance is 8.16%, Quarterly performance is 208%, 6 Months performance is 359.39% and yearly performance percentage is 322.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 201.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.70% and Monthly Volatility of 13.63%.