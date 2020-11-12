Analysts showing optimistic trends for Telefonica Brasil S.A.(NYSE:VIV): Drive Shack Inc.(NYSE:DS)

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Telefonica Brasil S.A. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Telefonica Brasil S.A. as 2.02 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is 2.02 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.76 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VIV to be -14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.53%. For the next 5 years, Telefonica Brasil S.A. is expecting Growth of 11.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Telefonica Brasil S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Telefonica Brasil S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.2%, where Monthly Performance is 5.75%, Quarterly performance is -8.93%, 6 Months performance is 8.26% and yearly performance percentage is -31.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.78% and Monthly Volatility of 2.54%.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) will report its next earnings on Nov 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Drive Shack Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.23/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Drive Shack Inc. as 55.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Drive Shack Inc. is 46.42 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 67.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 71.81 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DS to be 28%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 46.43%. For the next 5 years, Drive Shack Inc. is expecting Growth of 54.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -46.43% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 623.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -91.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Drive Shack Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.72%, where Monthly Performance is 25.69%, Quarterly performance is -18.93%, 6 Months performance is 24.55% and yearly performance percentage is -68.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -62.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.05% and Monthly Volatility of 13.62%.