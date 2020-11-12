Analysts Recommendations VEREIT Inc.(NYSE:VER): NuVasive, Inc.(NASDAQ:NUVA)

VEREIT Inc. (VER) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for VEREIT Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for VEREIT Inc. as 278.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for VEREIT Inc. is 256.65 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 299.69 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 305.36 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VER to be -6.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.76%. For the next 5 years, VEREIT Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on VEREIT Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, VEREIT Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.8%, where Monthly Performance is 8.82%, Quarterly performance is 10.78%, 6 Months performance is 58.8% and yearly performance percentage is -21.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.27% and Monthly Volatility of 3.66%.

NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 129.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NuVasive, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. as 307.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NuVasive, Inc. is 283.87 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 319.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 310.35 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NUVA to be -20.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.17%. For the next 5 years, NuVasive, Inc. is expecting Growth of 94.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -50.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NuVasive, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 798.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NuVasive, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.63%, where Monthly Performance is -12.95%, Quarterly performance is -10.87%, 6 Months performance is -16.41% and yearly performance percentage is -36.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.75% and Monthly Volatility of 4.48%.