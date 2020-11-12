Analysts Estimates and Ratings Pfizer, Inc.(NYSE:PFE): Cadence Design Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pfizer, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pfizer, Inc. as 13.13 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pfizer, Inc. is 11.94 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 13.88 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.69 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pfizer, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 26.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pfizer, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.13%, where Monthly Performance is 4.34%, Quarterly performance is 0.86%, 6 Months performance is 1.53% and yearly performance percentage is 4.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.03% and Monthly Volatility of 2.93%.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) will report its next earnings on Oct 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.74/share and a High Estimate of $0.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. as 732.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is 728 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 745.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 599.55 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CDNS to be 37%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.33%. For the next 5 years, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 22.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cadence Design Systems, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 40.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 28.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 48.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 40.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.56%, where Monthly Performance is -0.08%, Quarterly performance is 7.38%, 6 Months performance is 42.55% and yearly performance percentage is 72.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 68.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.02% and Monthly Volatility of 3.24%.