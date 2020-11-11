What are analysts Suggestions on Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd.(NYSE:NAK): Acco Brands Corporation(NYSE:ACCO)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 15.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -37.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -42.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.93%, where Monthly Performance is -15.57%, Quarterly performance is -43.54%, 6 Months performance is 48.99% and yearly performance percentage is 55.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 107.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.47% and Monthly Volatility of 7.29%.

Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Acco Brands Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Acco Brands Corporation as 452.98 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Acco Brands Corporation is 434.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 483 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 537.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACCO to be -32.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Acco Brands Corporation is expecting Growth of 49.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -43.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Acco Brands Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 562.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Acco Brands Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -18.17%, where Monthly Performance is -8.82%, Quarterly performance is -22.04%, 6 Months performance is -20.99% and yearly performance percentage is -42.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.66% and Monthly Volatility of 4.35%.