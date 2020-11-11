Revenue Estimates Analysis of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SUPN): Globus Maritime Limited(NASDAQ:GLBS)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) will report its next earnings on Aug 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 54.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 130.66 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 128 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 133.22 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 102.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SUPN to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -90.32%. For the next 5 years, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of -12.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -32.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 426.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.73%, where Monthly Performance is -9.34%, Quarterly performance is -18.79%, 6 Months performance is -20.07% and yearly performance percentage is -33.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.71% and Monthly Volatility of 3.53%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Globus Maritime Limited and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 254.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -71.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -246.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -69.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Globus Maritime Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.51%, where Monthly Performance is -50.79%, Quarterly performance is -53.46%, 6 Months performance is -90.3% and yearly performance percentage is -97.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -92.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 23.08% and Monthly Volatility of 13.24%.