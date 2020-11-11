Research Report for Omnicom Group Inc.(NYSE:OMC): Shake Shack, Inc.(NYSE:SHAK)

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Omnicom Group Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.51/share and a High Estimate of $1.79/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Omnicom Group Inc. as 3.68 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. is 3.52 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.83 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.14 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Omnicom Group Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 37.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Omnicom Group Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.46%, where Monthly Performance is -9.01%, Quarterly performance is -12.09%, 6 Months performance is -9.78% and yearly performance percentage is -39.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.71% and Monthly Volatility of 3.45%.

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 47.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Shake Shack, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Shake Shack, Inc. as 154.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Shake Shack, Inc. is 142.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 161.79 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 151.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SHAK to be -300%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -400%. For the next 5 years, Shake Shack, Inc. is expecting Growth of 124.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -194.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Shake Shack, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 345.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Shake Shack, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.44%, where Monthly Performance is 0.42%, Quarterly performance is 36.25%, 6 Months performance is 36.88% and yearly performance percentage is 13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.00% and Monthly Volatility of 4.19%.