Price Target Analysis: Suncor Energy Inc.(NYSE:SU): Infinera Corporation(NASDAQ:INFN)

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. as 7.54 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. is 6.43 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.98 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SU to be -112.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -128.21%. For the next 5 years, Suncor Energy Inc. is expecting Growth of 122.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -150% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Suncor Energy Inc., where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 6 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Suncor Energy Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.59%, where Monthly Performance is -7.05%, Quarterly performance is -26.96%, 6 Months performance is -36.91% and yearly performance percentage is -60.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -63.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.45% and Monthly Volatility of 4.22%.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Infinera Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Infinera Corporation as 335.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Infinera Corporation is 332.12 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 341.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 325.34 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INFN to be 70.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -66.67%. For the next 5 years, Infinera Corporation is expecting Growth of 136.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 31.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Infinera Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 61.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -19.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -83%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -47.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Infinera Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.3%, where Monthly Performance is 11.74%, Quarterly performance is -17.37%, 6 Months performance is 4.23% and yearly performance percentage is 21.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.69% and Monthly Volatility of 3.62%.