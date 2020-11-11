Price Target Analysis: Gogo Inc.(NASDAQ:GOGO): Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated(NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -19.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gogo Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.96/share and a High Estimate of $-0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gogo Inc. as 111.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gogo Inc. is 100.78 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 127.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 201.18 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GOGO to be -175%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -142.86%. For the next 5 years, Gogo Inc. is expecting Growth of 48.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -99.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gogo Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -18.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 47%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gogo Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.91%, where Monthly Performance is 1.89%, Quarterly performance is 184.47%, 6 Months performance is 479.75% and yearly performance percentage is 45.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 43.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.09% and Monthly Volatility of 8.64%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.54/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.87/share and a High Estimate of $2.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as 1.47 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 1.4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.55 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 949.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VRTX to be 94.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 39.41%. For the next 5 years, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expecting Growth of 9.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 85.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 23.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.06%, where Monthly Performance is -22.76%, Quarterly performance is -25.62%, 6 Months performance is -19.38% and yearly performance percentage is 6.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.20% and Monthly Volatility of 3.07%.