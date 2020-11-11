Investors Catching Stocks: KB Home(NYSE:KBH): Agenus Inc.(NASDAQ:AGEN)

KB Home (KBH) will report its next earnings on Sep 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 56.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for KB Home and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.77/share and a High Estimate of $1.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for KB Home as 1.13 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for KB Home is 1.07 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.56 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KBH to be -34.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.7%. For the next 5 years, KB Home is expecting Growth of 49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on KB Home, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, KB Home currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.67%, where Monthly Performance is -14.18%, Quarterly performance is -0.44%, 6 Months performance is 30.13% and yearly performance percentage is -1.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.60% and Monthly Volatility of 4.14%.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Agenus Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Agenus Inc. as 16.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Agenus Inc. is 14 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 19.08 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 34.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AGEN to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.58%. For the next 5 years, Agenus Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -33.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Agenus Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -98.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 81.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Agenus Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.78%, where Monthly Performance is -5.38%, Quarterly performance is 15.87%, 6 Months performance is 46.59% and yearly performance percentage is 26.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.30% and Monthly Volatility of 6.61%.