Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Frontier Communications Corporation(NASDAQ:FTR): Western Alliance Bancorporation(NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) will report its next earnings on Oct 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Western Alliance Bancorporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.12/share and a High Estimate of $1.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation as 318.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation is 309.44 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 325.98 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 288 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WAL to be 4.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 37.35%. For the next 5 years, Western Alliance Bancorporation is expecting Growth of 11.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 650.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.44%, where Monthly Performance is 26.08%, Quarterly performance is 19.72%, 6 Months performance is 35.31% and yearly performance percentage is -15.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.23% and Monthly Volatility of 3.61%.