Worth Watching Stock: Abraxas Petroleum Corporation(NASDAQ:AXAS): Cushman & Wakefield plc(NYSE:CWK)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-1.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.56/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -975%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation as 15.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is 10 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 20.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 31.54 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 507.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -25.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -77%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.84%, where Monthly Performance is -50.83%, Quarterly performance is -60.77%, 6 Months performance is -63.64% and yearly performance percentage is -70.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -77.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.39% and Monthly Volatility of 14.52%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 137.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cushman & Wakefield plc and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cushman & Wakefield plc as 1.93 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc is 1.17 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.24 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.55 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CWK to be -48.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, Cushman & Wakefield plc is expecting Growth of 63.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -53.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 813.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -17%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cushman & Wakefield plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.17%, where Monthly Performance is 1.45%, Quarterly performance is 15.76%, 6 Months performance is 16.84% and yearly performance percentage is -30.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.19% and Monthly Volatility of 4.34%.