What do Analysts Say about W.W. Grainger, Inc.(NYSE:GWW): IAC/InterActiveCorp(NASDAQ:IAC)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) will report its next earnings on Oct 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $4.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for W.W. Grainger, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.82/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.63/share and a High Estimate of $4.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. as 2.91 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for W.W. Grainger, Inc. is 2.88 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.95 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.85 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GWW to be -2.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.19%. For the next 5 years, W.W. Grainger, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on W.W. Grainger, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 285.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, W.W. Grainger, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.6%, where Monthly Performance is 1.2%, Quarterly performance is 10.95%, 6 Months performance is 36.3% and yearly performance percentage is 21.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.68% and Monthly Volatility of 2.41%.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for IAC/InterActiveCorp and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.81/share and a High Estimate of $-0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp as 748 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp is 712.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 772.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.22 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on IAC/InterActiveCorp, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 832.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.64%, where Monthly Performance is 12.48%, Quarterly performance is 6.35%, 6 Months performance is 103.61% and yearly performance percentage is 121.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 96.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.07% and Monthly Volatility of 3.36%.