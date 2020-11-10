What are analysts Suggestions on uniQure N.V.(NASDAQ:QURE): TE Connectivity Ltd.(NYSE:TEL)

uniQure N.V. (QURE) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-1.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-3.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -166.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for uniQure N.V. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.19/share and a High Estimate of $9.84/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QURE to be 406.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.29%. For the next 5 years, uniQure N.V. is expecting Growth of 68.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 73.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on uniQure N.V., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 389.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -41.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -59.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -33.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, uniQure N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.36%, where Monthly Performance is 10.34%, Quarterly performance is -0.92%, 6 Months performance is -31.92% and yearly performance percentage is -22.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.92% and Monthly Volatility of 5.35%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TE Connectivity Ltd. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.24/share and a High Estimate of $1.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. as 3.22 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. is 3.2 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.27 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TEL to be 4.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -0.78%. For the next 5 years, TE Connectivity Ltd. is expecting Growth of 14.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TE Connectivity Ltd., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TE Connectivity Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.69%, where Monthly Performance is -0.67%, Quarterly performance is 11.72%, 6 Months performance is 41.13% and yearly performance percentage is 12.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.77% and Monthly Volatility of 2.36%.