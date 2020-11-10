What are Analysts report about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXPD): TrovaGene, Inc.(NASDAQ:TROV)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) will report its next earnings on Nov 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 53.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.98/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.87/share and a High Estimate of $1.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. as 2.36 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is 2.1 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.77 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXPD to be 6.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.28%. For the next 5 years, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 25.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.99%, where Monthly Performance is -1.15%, Quarterly performance is 2.05%, 6 Months performance is 21.56% and yearly performance percentage is 20.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.79% and Monthly Volatility of 1.88%.