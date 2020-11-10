Revenue Estimates Analysis of Amira Nature Foods Ltd(NYSE:ANFI): CVS Health Corporation(NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.93/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.71/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CVS Health Corporation and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.24/share and a High Estimate of $1.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CVS Health Corporation as 66.66 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CVS Health Corporation is 65.08 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 68.38 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 64.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVS to be -22%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.14%. For the next 5 years, CVS Health Corporation is expecting Growth of 3.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CVS Health Corporation, where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CVS Health Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.8%, where Monthly Performance is 7.41%, Quarterly performance is -1.16%, 6 Months performance is 1.74% and yearly performance percentage is -9.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.76% and Monthly Volatility of 2.45%.