Price Target Analysis of Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:PCRX): Arlo Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:ARLO)

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.8/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.46/share and a High Estimate of $1.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 130.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 115.81 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 140.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 122.42 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PCRX to be 39.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.87%. For the next 5 years, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 68.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 28.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 471.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.5%, where Monthly Performance is -13.16%, Quarterly performance is -17.25%, 6 Months performance is 14.19% and yearly performance percentage is 18.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.22% and Monthly Volatility of 4.95%.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arlo Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.26/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Arlo Technologies, Inc. as 106.87 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Arlo Technologies, Inc. is 100 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 118.85 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 122.41 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARLO to be 7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.53%. For the next 5 years, Arlo Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 27.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arlo Technologies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -44.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arlo Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13%, where Monthly Performance is -11.42%, Quarterly performance is -16%, 6 Months performance is 83.27% and yearly performance percentage is 45.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.45% and Monthly Volatility of 6.22%.