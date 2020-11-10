Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: Merck & Company, Inc.(NYSE:MRK): BHP Billiton Limited(NYSE:BHP)

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Merck & Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.29/share and a High Estimate of $1.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Merck & Company, Inc. as 12.61 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Merck & Company, Inc. is 12.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.97 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 11.87 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Merck & Company, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 38.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Merck & Company, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.02%, where Monthly Performance is 0.52%, Quarterly performance is -0.69%, 6 Months performance is 5.31% and yearly performance percentage is -3.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.69% and Monthly Volatility of 1.95%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BHP Billiton Limited and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BHP Billiton Limited, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BHP Billiton Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.05%, where Monthly Performance is -3.62%, Quarterly performance is -10.43%, 6 Months performance is 20.86% and yearly performance percentage is -2.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.38% and Monthly Volatility of 1.45%.