Investors Catching Stocks SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:SSNC): Chegg, Inc.(NYSE:CHGG)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.01/share and a High Estimate of $1.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. as 1.16 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is 1.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.21 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SSNC to be -2.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.88%. For the next 5 years, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 3.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.87%, where Monthly Performance is 1.82%, Quarterly performance is 4.73%, 6 Months performance is 12.45% and yearly performance percentage is 12.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.68% and Monthly Volatility of 2.21%.

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) will report its next earnings on Oct 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 70%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chegg, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Chegg, Inc. as 189.55 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Chegg, Inc. is 188 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 192 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 125.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHGG to be 48.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 45.45%. For the next 5 years, Chegg, Inc. is expecting Growth of 33.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 40.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chegg, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 47.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chegg, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.16%, where Monthly Performance is -3.39%, Quarterly performance is -5.27%, 6 Months performance is 26.25% and yearly performance percentage is 128.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 103.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.85% and Monthly Volatility of 3.82%.