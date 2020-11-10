Earnings Analysis of Oasis Midstream Partners LP(NYSE:OMP): BHP Billiton plc(NYSE:BBL)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) will report its next earnings on Nov 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 85.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Oasis Midstream Partners LP and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners LP as 89.55 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Oasis Midstream Partners LP is 85.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 93.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 112.39 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OMP to be -47.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -68.45%. For the next 5 years, Oasis Midstream Partners LP is expecting Growth of 404.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -120.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Oasis Midstream Partners LP, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 210.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 31%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Oasis Midstream Partners LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 29.15%, where Monthly Performance is 27.02%, Quarterly performance is -15.97%, 6 Months performance is 55.11% and yearly performance percentage is -48.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.03% and Monthly Volatility of 5.66%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BHP Billiton plc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BHP Billiton plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BHP Billiton plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.56%, where Monthly Performance is -2.79%, Quarterly performance is -11.16%, 6 Months performance is 25.37% and yearly performance percentage is -7.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.38% and Monthly Volatility of 1.51%.