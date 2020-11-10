Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Old National Bancorp(NASDAQ:ONB): FTI Consulting, Inc.(NYSE:FCN)

Old National Bancorp (ONB) will report its next earnings on Oct 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Old National Bancorp and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Old National Bancorp as 206.08 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Old National Bancorp is 203.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 209 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 199.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ONB to be 18.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 40%. For the next 5 years, Old National Bancorp is expecting Growth of -6.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Old National Bancorp, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 608.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Old National Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 0.58%, Quarterly performance is -7.05%, 6 Months performance is 8.04% and yearly performance percentage is -24.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.69% and Monthly Volatility of 3.40%.

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FTI Consulting, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.11/share and a High Estimate of $1.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. as 620.66 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FTI Consulting, Inc. is 606.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 641.89 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 602.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FCN to be 40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.31%. For the next 5 years, FTI Consulting, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FTI Consulting, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 425.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FTI Consulting, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.44%, where Monthly Performance is -9.74%, Quarterly performance is -14.44%, 6 Months performance is -17.75% and yearly performance percentage is -4.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.12% and Monthly Volatility of 2.52%.