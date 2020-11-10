Analysts showing optimistic trends for Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDXG): Fluent, Inc.(NASDAQ:FLNT)

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (IDXG) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-1.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.69/share and a High Estimate of $-0.99/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. as 7.62 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. is 7.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.73 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.72 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IDXG to be 19.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 57.85%. For the next 5 years, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 63.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -44.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -295.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -166.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.46%, where Monthly Performance is 2.32%, Quarterly performance is -56.23%, 6 Months performance is -36.29% and yearly performance percentage is -58.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.72% and Monthly Volatility of 11.72%.

Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fluent, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fluent, Inc. as 85.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fluent, Inc. is 81.77 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 89.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 80.01 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLNT to be 500%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, Fluent, Inc. is expecting Growth of 187.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 500% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fluent, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 335.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 70.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fluent, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.71%, where Monthly Performance is 3.09%, Quarterly performance is 21.92%, 6 Months performance is 17.62% and yearly performance percentage is 11.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.68% and Monthly Volatility of 6.88%.