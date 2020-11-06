Revenue Estimates Analysis of Xilinx, Inc.(NASDAQ:XLNX): Iron Mountain Incorporated(NYSE:IRM)

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Xilinx, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.64/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for XLNX to be 8.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.85%. For the next 5 years, Xilinx, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Xilinx, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Xilinx, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.43%, where Monthly Performance is 15.49%, Quarterly performance is 9.96%, 6 Months performance is 41.89% and yearly performance percentage is 27.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.52% and Monthly Volatility of 3.03%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 69.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Iron Mountain Incorporated and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Iron Mountain Incorporated as 997.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Iron Mountain Incorporated is 973.83 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.01 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.06 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IRM to be -11.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.77%. For the next 5 years, Iron Mountain Incorporated is expecting Growth of 15.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Iron Mountain Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Iron Mountain Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.86%, where Monthly Performance is -3%, Quarterly performance is -8.11%, 6 Months performance is 17.66% and yearly performance percentage is -20.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.40% and Monthly Volatility of 2.04%.