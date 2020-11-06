Earnings Analysis of Grand Canyon Education, Inc.(NASDAQ:LOPE): Investors Bancorp, Inc.(NASDAQ:ISBC)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.1/share and a High Estimate of $1.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. as 197.67 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is 197.33 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 198 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 193.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LOPE to be -9.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.43%. For the next 5 years, Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Grand Canyon Education, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 279.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Grand Canyon Education, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.3%, where Monthly Performance is 1.96%, Quarterly performance is -16.87%, 6 Months performance is -9.2% and yearly performance percentage is -8.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.21% and Monthly Volatility of 2.96%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Investors Bancorp, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Investors Bancorp, Inc. as 183.68 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Investors Bancorp, Inc. is 181 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 185.88 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 168.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ISBC to be 18.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 47.06%. For the next 5 years, Investors Bancorp, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Investors Bancorp, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Investors Bancorp, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.21%, where Monthly Performance is 7.84%, Quarterly performance is 3.52%, 6 Months performance is -3.62% and yearly performance percentage is -30.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.06% and Monthly Volatility of 3.59%.