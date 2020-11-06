Analysts showing optimistic trends for YRC Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:YRCW): Qurate Retail, Inc.(NASDAQ:QRTEA)

YRC Worldwide, Inc. (YRCW) will report its next earnings on Nov 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for YRC Worldwide, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.41/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for YRC Worldwide, Inc. as 1.18 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for YRC Worldwide, Inc. is 1.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.23 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.26 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for YRCW to be 78.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 73.91%. For the next 5 years, YRC Worldwide, Inc. is expecting Growth of 78.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 61.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on YRC Worldwide, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, YRC Worldwide, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.11%, where Monthly Performance is -4.97%, Quarterly performance is 36.11%, 6 Months performance is 156.21% and yearly performance percentage is 17.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 53.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.23% and Monthly Volatility of 6.95%.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Qurate Retail, Inc. as 3.25 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Qurate Retail, Inc. is 3.21 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.29 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QRTEA to be 2.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.47%. For the next 5 years, Qurate Retail, Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Qurate Retail, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Qurate Retail, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.25%, where Monthly Performance is -7.51%, Quarterly performance is -17.02%, 6 Months performance is 13.52% and yearly performance percentage is -4.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.27% and Monthly Volatility of 3.97%.