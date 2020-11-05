Analysts showing optimistic trends for Retail Properties of America, Inc.(NYSE:RPAI): Arconic Inc.(NYSE:ARNC)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -500%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Retail Properties of America, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Retail Properties of America, Inc. as 99.35 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Retail Properties of America, Inc. is 86.82 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 109.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 119.72 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RPAI to be -25.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.22%. For the next 5 years, Retail Properties of America, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Retail Properties of America, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 436.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 90.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Retail Properties of America, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.88%, where Monthly Performance is -12.96%, Quarterly performance is -15.21%, 6 Months performance is -9.81% and yearly performance percentage is -61.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.90% and Monthly Volatility of 4.53%.

Arconic Inc. (ARNC) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.68/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -425%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arconic Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arconic Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 807.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arconic Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9%, where Monthly Performance is 15.45%, Quarterly performance is 25.96%, 6 Months performance is 144.82% and yearly performance percentage is 0%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 214.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.80% and Monthly Volatility of 4.76%.