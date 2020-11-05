Analysts Recommendations Neos Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:NEOS): TechTarget, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTGT)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Neos Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Neos Therapeutics, Inc. as 15.47 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is 13.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 16.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.54 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Neos Therapeutics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 608 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -22.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 197.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -26.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Neos Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.05%, where Monthly Performance is 22.73%, Quarterly performance is 0.51%, 6 Months performance is -22.33% and yearly performance percentage is -53.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 22.52% and Monthly Volatility of 13.06%.

TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TechTarget, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TechTarget, Inc. as 34.51 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TechTarget, Inc. is 32.98 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 35 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 33.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTGT to be 3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.81%. For the next 5 years, TechTarget, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TechTarget, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 266.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 81.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TechTarget, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.52%, where Monthly Performance is 7.24%, Quarterly performance is 30.81%, 6 Months performance is 105.21% and yearly performance percentage is 96.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 81.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.04% and Monthly Volatility of 3.34%.