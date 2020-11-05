Analysts Recommendations Brunswick Corporation(NYSE:BC): T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:TROW)

Brunswick Corporation (BC) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.54/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 120%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brunswick Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.98/share and a High Estimate of $1.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brunswick Corporation as 1.07 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brunswick Corporation is 968 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.14 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 989.65 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BC to be 23.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.63%. For the next 5 years, Brunswick Corporation is expecting Growth of 26.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brunswick Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 834.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brunswick Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.51%, where Monthly Performance is 5.12%, Quarterly performance is -10.79%, 6 Months performance is 33.29% and yearly performance percentage is 5.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.66% and Monthly Volatility of 4.14%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.24/share and a High Estimate of $2.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. as 1.57 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is 1.52 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.62 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.43 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TROW to be 16.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 19.21%. For the next 5 years, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 21.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 24.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.53%, where Monthly Performance is 15.82%, Quarterly performance is 8.29%, 6 Months performance is 27.34% and yearly performance percentage is 27.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.83% and Monthly Volatility of 2.13%.